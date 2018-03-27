Puzzle

ACROSS1 Meal in a can5 Simians9 Packs down14 Comfort15 Sock some away16 Something to sneak?17 "If that's the case ..."18 Mix19 "Should we?" informally20 Be a real coward23 Fluctuating toy24 Food scrap25 Begets or sires28 Overly thin30 Old Ford33 Hawk's chill spot34 Runny cheese35 Suspicious36 Mapped-out race39 Icy coating40 Aaron or Ketcham41 America's bird42 ___ mode43 Clenched hand44 Relatives of buddies45 Pouch46 Stable newbie47 Cause for celebrating over a plate54 Pineapple Hawaiian island55 Chill spot for some animals56 Superlative rating57 Words with "self-defense"58 Assistant59 ___ of (frees oneself of)60 The sound of spring?61 Needed a bandage62 Bit of landDOWN1 Paving stone2 Most populated Hawaiian island3 Friendly type?4 "It" baddie5 Appraises, as metals6 Homeowner's chill spot7 More than wicked8 "Buona ___" (good night)9 Gaudy and cheap10 Not together11 It reveals what's cooking12 Station in NYC13 Calypso relative21 Tightens muscles22 Ninesome25 Pelvis bones26 Danger27 Evidence of baking28 Main impact29 Sty sound30 Shirt size31 In all honesty32 A newton's 100,00034 Flamboyant shoulder wraps35 Wild West lawman37 City near Sacramento38 Royal domain43 Counterfeiting44 In a slip45 Assassinated46 Reprimand47 Baylor's city48 Adamantly against49 Dieter's target50 Fall short51 Churn up52 Reverse the effects of53 Robin's chill out spot54 Testing spot

