Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Meal in a can
5 Simians
9 Packs down
14 Comfort
15 Sock some away
16 Something to sneak?
17 "If that's the case ..."
18 Mix
19 "Should we?" informally
20 Be a real coward
23 Fluctuating toy
24 Food scrap
25 Begets or sires
28 Overly thin
30 Old Ford
33 Hawk's chill spot
34 Runny cheese
35 Suspicious
36 Mapped-out race
39 Icy coating
40 Aaron or Ketcham
41 America's bird
42 ___ mode
43 Clenched hand
44 Relatives of buddies
45 Pouch
46 Stable newbie
47 Cause for celebrating over a plate
54 Pineapple Hawaiian island
55 Chill spot for some animals
56 Superlative rating
57 Words with "self-defense"
58 Assistant
59 ___ of (frees oneself of)
60 The sound of spring?
61 Needed a bandage
62 Bit of land
DOWN
1 Paving stone
2 Most populated Hawaiian island
3 Friendly type?
4 "It" baddie
5 Appraises, as metals
6 Homeowner's chill spot
7 More than wicked
8 "Buona ___" (good night)
9 Gaudy and cheap
10 Not together
11 It reveals what's cooking
12 Station in NYC
13 Calypso relative
21 Tightens muscles
22 Ninesome
25 Pelvis bones
26 Danger
27 Evidence of baking
28 Main impact
29 Sty sound
30 Shirt size
31 In all honesty
32 A newton's 100,000
34 Flamboyant shoulder wraps
35 Wild West lawman
37 City near Sacramento
38 Royal domain
43 Counterfeiting
44 In a slip
45 Assassinated
46 Reprimand
47 Baylor's city
48 Adamantly against
49 Dieter's target
50 Fall short
51 Churn up
52 Reverse the effects of
53 Robin's chill out spot
54 Testing spot
Solution