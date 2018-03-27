Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/27 16:28:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Meal in a can

  5 Simians

  9 Packs down

14 Comfort

 15 Sock some away

 16 Something to sneak?

 17 "If that's the case ..."

 18 Mix

 19 "Should we?" informally

 20 Be a real coward

 23 Fluctuating toy

 24 Food scrap

 25 Begets or sires

 28 Overly thin

 30 Old Ford

 33 Hawk's chill spot

 34 Runny cheese

 35 Suspicious

 36 Mapped-out race

 39 Icy coating

 40 Aaron or Ketcham

 41 America's bird

 42 ___ mode

 43 Clenched hand

 44 Relatives of buddies

 45 Pouch

 46 Stable newbie

 47 Cause for celebrating over a plate

 54 Pineapple Hawaiian island

 55 Chill spot for some animals

 56 Superlative rating

 57 Words with "self-defense"

 58 Assistant

 59 ___ of (frees oneself of)

 60 The sound of spring?

 61 Needed a bandage

 62 Bit of land

DOWN

  1 Paving stone

  2 Most populated Hawaiian island

 3 Friendly type?

  4 "It" baddie

  5 Appraises, as metals

  6 Homeowner's chill spot

  7 More than wicked

  8 "Buona ___" (good night)

  9 Gaudy and cheap

 10 Not together

 11 It reveals what's cooking

 12 Station in NYC

 13 Calypso relative

 21 Tightens muscles

 22 Ninesome

 25 Pelvis bones

 26 Danger

 27 Evidence of baking

 28 Main impact

29 Sty sound

 30 Shirt size

 31 In all honesty

 32 A newton's 100,000

 34 Flamboyant shoulder wraps

 35 Wild West lawman

 37 City near Sacramento

 38 Royal domain

 43 Counterfeiting

 44 In a slip

 45 Assassinated

 46 Reprimand

 47 Baylor's city

 48 Adamantly against

 49 Dieter's target

 50 Fall short

 51 Churn up

52 Reverse the effects of

 53 Robin's chill out spot

 54 Testing spot

Solution



 

