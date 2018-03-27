Business communities of Myanmar, China exchange views on bilateral economic cooperation

Business communities of Myanmar and China exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in economic, trade and investment here on Monday.
The exchange was jointly-organized for the first time by the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar (CECCM).
Xie Guoxiang, the economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, said China's investment in Myanmar has increased and become a great incentive for Myanmar's socio-economic development.
Bilateral trade between the two countries hit 13.54 billion US dollars so far, according to figures from the China's Ministry of Commerce
, he said.
U Zaw Min Win, chairman of Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, recalled the history of bilateral relations between the two countries.
China has become Myanmar's biggest trading partner, taking up 40 percent of the country's total trade since 2016-2017 fiscal year, he said.
Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang pledged that China will join hands with Myanmar in the country's economic transitions as well as in the ongoing peace process of the Myanmar government.
About 200 entrepreneurs from different sectors of the two countries attended the event, aimed at exchanging ideas between the two countries' business communities.