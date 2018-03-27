Ecuadorian cacao arrives Shanghai

The Consulate General of the Republic of Ecuador in Shanghai held an opening ceremony for an event called "Cacao, the Fine Aroma of Our Identity" on Thursday. Chocolate lovers will now have an opportunity to taste Ecuadorian chocolate in Shanghai.Running until April 14, the event includes an exhibition about the history and culture of Ecuadorian cacao and a Chocolate Art Contest, with the best chocolate makers in Shanghai. Visitors can enjoy a wonderful chocolate feast at Wanda Reign on the Bund.Karina Morales ­Herrera, the Consul General of ­Ecuador in Shanghai, told the Global Times that cacao is a tropical fruit with a sweetish pulp and beans which gives life to the finest chocolate after undergoing a rigorous production, selection and drying processes.Cacao, which comes from KawKaw, an ancient indigenous word, is the Spanish translation of cocoa (English) and is the main ingredient of chocolate.According to research conducted by IRD of France and the Institute of Cultural Heritage of Ecuador INPC, the use of cacao started in South America around 5,300 years ago.Used as raw materials for drinks and a form of currency, cacao began to trade along the Pacific coast and other pre-Columbian regions. Its scientific name in Greek is Theobroma, meaning "food of the gods." Moreover, farmers near Ecuador's northern border with Colombia called it "black gold."Thanks to its geographical environment, Ecuador boasts enormous biodiversity and an impressive cultural wealth, making it the largest exporter of cacao until the beginning of 20th century.With the arrival of plant diseases and cultivations in both Africa and Europe, ­Ecuador lost its top spot in the early 1900s, restricting the output of Ecuadorian cacao. Through the continuous efforts of the nation's farmers and producers, the amount of cacao exports in Ecuador is likely to get back on top in the near future. "At present, Ecuador is the largest fine aroma cacao exporter in the world, with a 65 percent market share," Morales said.With the support of chocolate producers, Ecuadorian farmers have been planting cacao from generation to generation. Santiago Peralta, the founder of a famous Ecuadorian chocolate brand, said that the business indeed helped improve the status of women in Ecuador, as more female employees are now engaged in the industry.He explained that the production of cacao was traditionally controlled by men. But after shrinking the sacks used to carry cacao from 80 to 20 kilograms, women were enabled to carry cacao to local markets to earn an income.The new Ecuadorian Cacao exhibition in Shanghai shows Cacao farms full of history and culture, towns that developed around the Cacao boom in the 18th and 19th centuries and local factories of what many consider to be the best chocolate in the world.According to Morales, the event will introduce Ecuador's rich cacao history and culture through a selection of well documented photographs, helping visitors learn why and how chocolate has made Ecuadorian heritage so unique.This story was written by Yao Jiaying.

Karina Morales Herrera (second from left) at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Photo: Yao Jiaying