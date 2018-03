In pics: The color of spring

Tourists visit the Jinjia pear garden in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, March 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Cao Zhengping)

A bird is seen on a branch of a flower at the Hengyang ecological park in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, March 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Cao Zhengping)

A bird flies among pear flowers at the Lihu wetland park in Wuxi,east China's Jiangsu Province, March 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Zhengguang)

A pair of lovers stand under a mountain peach tree at Nankai University in Tianjin, north China, March 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Xiaoming)

A pair of lovers take a walk in ancient town of Taierzhuang in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Gao Qimin)

Children paint among tulips at the Jiulonghu wetland park in Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Xuejun)

People pick spring tea in Daguan Township in the Nanchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, March 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Qu Mingbin)

Boats cruise on the Lixia River in Baidian Town of Haian County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

A woman view flowers at Dujiatai Village in Neiqiu County, north China's Hebei Province, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Shi Xiaopeng)

Canoeists train on the Pihe River in Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, March 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Jinqiang)

A girl waters tulips at the Yuanshi Park in Ningbo, a port city in east China's Zhejiang Province, March 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Xuejun)

A child plays at a garden in Hengxi Town of Ningbo, a port city in east China's Zhejiang Province, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Yin Fujun)

People view bauhinia flowers in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Students run at Lushan College in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)