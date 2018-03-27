Consulate General of Israel holds tie and scarf design contest

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the state of Israel, the Consulate General of Israel in Shanghai launched a tie and scarf design contest.
Running through April 26, the competition is open to Chinese residents and students in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang provinces.
Participants can submit their design for ties and scarves that best represent Israel from a Chinese perspective and links between China and Israel through the email address DesignIsrael@163.com
. The winning pieces will be produced and presented as diplomatic gifts of the Consulate General of Israel in Shanghai; the winner will also be offered a free trip to Israel.
"We would like to see as many Chinese as possible design what is in their eyes, their Chinese aesthetics, the innovation of 70 years of the state of Israel," said Eyal Propper, the Consul General of Israel in Shanghai, during the launch ceremony on Monday.
China and Israel are connected in education, cultural, business and tourism.
In 2017, a direct flight was launched by Hainan Airline between Shanghai and Tel Aviv, a city in Israel. That same year, a total of 120,000 Chinese visited Israel. The number is expected to grow to 200,000 in 2018.
Propper expects to see more cooperation in the future.
"This [contest] will be the symbolic connection that connects the historical part and future of innovation of our two countries," he said.
\
Eyal Propper delivers a speech at the event. Photo: Qi Xijia/GT