Learning Chinese

burst from holding (an emotion) in



憋出内伤



(biē chū nèi shānɡ)

A: What were you doing in class just now? I saw that you were covering your mouth the whole time.



你刚刚上课在干嘛呢？我看到你一直在捂着嘴巴。



(nǐ ɡānɡɡānɡ shànɡkè zài ɡàn ma ne? wǒ kàn dào nǐ yīzhí zài wǔzhe zuǐ ba.)

B: I was reading a funny comic book. It was too funny and I was afraid that I would laugh out loud, so I could only keep covering my mouth.



我在看一个搞笑系列漫画,这个太好笑了,我怕自己笑出声来,只好一直捂着嘴巴了。



(wǒ zài kàn yī ɡè ɡǎoxiào xìliè mànhuà, zhèɡè tài hǎoxiào le, wǒ pà zìjǐ xiào chū shēnɡ lái, zhǐhǎo yīzhí wǔzhe zuǐba le)

A: Haha, was it really that funny? Wasn't that just going to cause you to burst from holding it in?



哈哈哈,有那么好笑吗？那岂不是要憋出内伤啦？



(hahaha, yǒu nàme hǎo xiào ma? nà qǐ bù shì yào biē chū nèi shānɡ la? )

B: Yup. Luckily, class ended. Otherwise I wouldn't have been able to hold it in.



可不是嘛,幸好下课了,不然我可憋不住了。



(kě bú shì ma, xìnɡ hǎo xià kè le, bù rán wǒ kě biē bú zhù le!)

