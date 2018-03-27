Poor rural students get priority in college admissions

Chinese students from impoverished families will have an advantage over other college applicants, according to a circular released by the Ministry of Education
.
The new policy is part of a project to prioritize students from poor and rural areas in enrollment at key colleges and universities.
Among applicants with the same score on the national college entrance exam, those from registered impoverished families will receive priority in enrollment at key colleges and universities.
The policy creates a more level playing field for children from different family backgrounds, said Xiong Bingqi, vice president of the 21st Century Education Research Institute.
In 2012, key colleges and universities admitted 10,000 students from rural and underdeveloped areas through the project, and enrollment expanded to 100,000 in 2017.
Although admission of students from poor and rural areas is increasing, those who enjoy the priority policy are still the minority. The fundamental solution is raising the quality of schools in poor and rural areas, Xiong said.