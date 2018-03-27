STX France delivers world's biggest cruiseliner to Royal Caribbean

STX France, a shipbuilding company of the French branch of STX Europe, has delivered the world's biggest cruiseliner, the Symphony of the Seas, to US Royal Caribbean International, local media reported.



The ship, which weighs 228,081 tons and measures 362 meters long by 66 meters wide and 70 meters high, can hold some 6,800 passengers and 2,000 crew members.



By gross tonnage, the cruiseliner is only a little bigger than its sister ship, the Harmony of the Seas, which STX France delivered to Royal Caribbean in 2016.



"The Symphony of the Seas is the biggest liner in the world by less than one percent," President of STX France Laurent Castaing told a handover ceremony in the western French port of Saint-Nazaire on Friday.



The Symphony started its maiden voyage on Saturday morning, heading toward the US port of Miami by way of the Mediterranean.

