Famed Chinese artist Chen Xi brings new works to Beijing’s Minsheng Museum

A painting from Chen Xi's Present Situation series Photo: Courtesy of the Minsheng Museum

A painting from Chen Xi's Present Situation series Photo: Courtesy of the Minsheng Museum

A painting from Chen Xi's Present Situation series Photo: Courtesy of the Minsheng Museum

A painting from Chen Xi's Present Situation series Photo: Courtesy of the Minsheng Museum

Rabbits appear in almost all of Chinese artist Chen Xi's paintings, but their symbolic meaning can cover a broad range of topics from environmental degradation to the potential threat posed by AI.Her new exhibition Rabbit on the Run: Chen Xi's New Works at Beijing's Minsheng Museum takes the artist's metaphor approach and sets it center stage.As one of the best-known artists in China, Chen has been actively working to evolve her art over the years. According to Lü Peng, the exhibition's curator, she was deeply inspired by US writer John Updike's novel Rabbit, Run, which she read at college, and Joseph Beuys' How to Explain Pictures to a Dead Hare, a performance piece in which the renowned German performing artist cradled a dead rabbit in his arms."Using a rabbit as a kind of signature is her way of expressing her personal feelings and thinking about the problems that humanity must deal with," said Lü.Zhou Xujun, the curator of the museum, stated her hope that the exhibition will shock audiences in a way that will inspire them to contemplate the themes the artist is exploring.The exhibition is set to run until May 1st.