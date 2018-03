China marks national safety education day for middle and primary school students

Pupils learn traffic knowledge from a police at Dongzhongshi Experimental Primary School in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 26, 2018, China's national safety education day for middle and primary school students. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)

Pupils learn safety knowledge at Miuzhuang Primary School in Qinhuangdao, a port city in north China's Hebei Province, March 26, 2018, China's national safety education day for middle and primary school students. (Xinhua/Cao Jianxiong)

Pupils take part in a game for traffic safety signs at Nonglinlu Primary School in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, March 26, 2018, China's national safety education day for middle and primary school students. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

Pupils learn emergency rescue method in the guidance of a school doctor at Tongshunjie Primary School in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 26, 2018, China's national safety education day for middle and primary school students. (Xinhua/Ding Genhou)

Students take part in a firefighting drill at Renminlu School in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, March 26, 2018, China's national safety education day for middle and primary school students. (Xinhua/Huang Wenpeng)

A pupil experiences firefighting equipment at Longteng Primary School in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, March 26, 2018, China's national safety education day for middle and primary school students. (Xinhua/Zhan Xincheng)