Animal lovers and industry insiders explain why China’s pet industry is booming

Katrina is an English teacher based in Shanghai. About three years ago she started to raise cats; she now owns three with different colors. Like Katrina, a growing number of Chinese are also raising at least one pet, with many of them perceiving them as close family members rather than just animals. According to market research firm Euromonitor International, the pet market in China is expected to grow by more than 50 percent to 15.8 billion yuan ($2.53 billion) by 2019, Forbes reported in 2016. Businesses and services evolving around pets are also booming in China, including the breeding and sales of pets, manufacturing and sales of pet food, pet health and beauty care, pet photography and animal matchmaking services, yicai.com reported in January.





A girl and her pet Photos: VCG and courtesy of the interviewees









We'll make great pets!



To gain insight into the development of China's thriving pet industry and local people's consumption habits of pet-related services, the Global Times recently interviewed a number of pet owners and an industry insider.



In terms of the reasons for raising a pet, interviewees gave different responses. Zhao Te, a 25-year-old Chinese man based in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, said he became a dog lover because of his girlfriend.



"At first I was not obsessed with pet dogs, but because my girlfriend always wanted to raise a pet dog, I started to look for dogs at pet stores," he told the Global Times. "I loved my bulldog at first sight when I saw him at the pet store. I soon decided to bring him home."



Like Zhao, 27-year-old Wang Yifei, a university teacher in North China's Hebei Province, said at the beginning she also didn't expect herself to ever become a pet owner. She has been raising a male cat for around three years.



"The cat was brought home by my sister. Her classmate's cat gave birth to several kittens, so my sister just brought one home," Wang said, adding that she had never thought about raising pets before, as she supposed her parents wouldn't approve a pet at home.



Lu Liang, 31, is not only a pet owner but also runs a pet store in Hangzhou. He entered the pet industry in 2010 because of his girlfriend (now his wife).



"Back then she wanted to buy a pet dog. However, we found healthy dogs are not easy to find in China's markets; some pet dogs die within a week of bringing them home," Lu told the Global Times.



"In order to select a healthy dog, I spent much time learning related knowledge. Then I found many other people also want to buy healthy pet dogs, so I decided to start a business for selling high-quality pet dogs."



Notably, all of our interviewees spend time taking care of and accompanying their pets. "At around 6 am in the morning I have to get up to prepare food and warm water for my cat, as he doesn't like drinking cold water," Wang told the Global Times. "If I don't get up, my cat will scratch at my bedroom door to wake me up."



She added that she spends lots of time with her cat, and once she is off work, she usually goes directly home to her cat.



Similarly, Zhao said he tends to spend his free time with his dog. Specifically, he cleans up its excreta, prepares its meals and then takes it out for walk; when his dog is ill, he must bring it to a pet clinic.





Zhao Te and his French bulldog









Over 10,000 yuan a year



Raising pets not only requires time, energy and patience, but also money. According to Zhao, he and his girlfriend tend to spend around 15,000 yuan every year raising their bulldog, mainly on food, clothes and toys.



"But the most expensive expenditure is medical fees. Every time my dog has a small disease, it is very likely to cost me over 1,000 yuan," he told the Global Times.



Likewise, Wang said she spends around 2,000 yuan to 3,000 yuan on her cat every year, with most of the expenses going to food.



"I usually buy foreign-brand cat food, mostly Japanese and Korean brands. I will also buy snacks for my cat, and these are Chinese brands," she told the Global Times. Apart from food products, Wang also buys cat houses, toys, and a toilet for her beloved pet.



Katrina said she usually spends 20,000 yuan to 30,000 yuan per year raising her cats. "The most expensive is seeing doctors. Cat food and bathing services also account for a large proportion of expenses," she said.



Most interviewees said e-commerce platforms are an important channel to buy pet products. For example, Wang said she tends to buy all her cat products online, as she didn't find any local stores that sell good-quality cat food and pet products in her city.



Zhao said he prefers to buy dog food at offline stores, as the quality varies online due to the risk of buying fake products. But for daily necessities such as clothes and toys, Zhao said he prefers to shop online, as e-retail prices are friendlier.



As for Katrina, she said she usually buys cat food and products online or at local import supermarkets. She added that she prefers high-quality foreign products.





Katrina's cat









Choosing products and services



When choosing a product, all our interviewees said they care more about quality over price. "I prefer better quality products as long as the price is not totally unaffordable," Wang said.



Zhao added, "Cheap dog products tend to use cheap materials, and these materials might contain harmful substances. If dogs swallow harmful substances, the result could be severe. So I will buy more expensive products to avoid the risk."



Although raising a dog takes time, energy and money, Zhao said his dog brings him much fun and joy. "My dog is very funny. When I feel down or depressed, I will easily smile and laugh after observing it for a while," he said. "Raising a dog also cultivates my sense of responsibility."



Similar feelings were echoed by Katrina. She said her cats help relieve pressure after a long day's work. "Their behavior makes me burst out laughing. When I am in bad mood, if they come close to me or stay in my arms, I feel encouraged. They are like family members to me, and give me lots of companionship," she told the Global Times.



Wang said her cat has his own unique personalities and habits and is an important member in her family. "My cat is quite reserved. He doesn't like to be held in my arms; he only allows people to touch him," she said. "My cat's status is the highest at my home, higher than my parents. He will sleep on every bed in every room and even use our pillows. All of my family is tolerant of him."



There is also an increasing range of specialty services for pets on the market, such as birthday party organizing, beauty salons and training centers. All the pet owners interviewed said they are willing to spend more on their pets if their salaries can sustain it.



"I think pets are like humans. They have their own emotions and needs. A more diverse and high-quality lifestyle will improve the happiness of pets. If pets are in a better mood, their health conditions also tend to be improved," Zhao told the Global Times. "I even want to buy a female dog as his wife."



Pet store owner Lu told the Global Times that his business has maintained steady growth over the past three years. "The sales volume of pets at my shop is about 500 per year. I also found consumers' requirements for high quality improved in just the past two years. They are willing to pay more to buy better-quality pets," he added.



Lu noticed that customers' demand for pets also shifted from leisure entertainment purposes to life companion. He said most of his clients tend to perceive pets as family members rather than just for fun. "They therefore are willing to pay higher prices to buy pets and are quite generous about any expenses," he said.



Lu believes China's pet industry has even more room for growth, especially in services and medical care. But he added that China's pet market is also likely to become competitive.



"Chinese customers nowadays pay more attention to brand and service quality, and these new demands tend to raise the threshold of the pet industry. Pet services with poor quality will get washed out among all this fierce competition," he added.



In terms of the characteristics of his customers, Lu explained that most are of the post-80 generation, and their average annual income is above 300,000 yuan; notably, he has more female customers than male customers.





Katrina's cat





