Travel routes to Thailand have most complaints

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/27 18:33:39

“Among all outbound destinations, Thailand is the most complained country.”

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT





Shanghai Municipal Tourism Administration received 392 written complaint cases in February alone, with 101 complaints related to outbound travel, Laodong Daily reported Tuesday. Notably, routes from China to Thailand, Japan and European countries gained the most complaints from local travelers. The complaints mainly relate to disputes over tour groups, accommodation issues and changing schedules.

