Teachers in remote mountainous area in NW China

Teacher Ye Shiping sends children home after school in Xihe Town of Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 26, 2018. Ye Shiping, 53 years old, decided to stay behind at the Renjiaya Primary School as a teacher with his wife as the number of students here decreased to only 15. The school, located in remote mountainous area, is 30 kilometers away from the county. With the reduce of population, Ye and his wife became the only two teachers left in the school. Taking good care of their students, the couple determined to devote their life into the career here to help more students walk out of their living place and take a look of the outside world. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)





Li Zhaoqiong, wife of Ye Shiping, tells a fairy tale on class at school in Xihe Town of Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 26, 2018.









Teacher Ye Shiping teaches a student to write at school in Xihe Town of Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 26, 2018.









Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows the Renjiaya Primary School in Xihe Town of Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.









Teacher Ye Shiping and his wife do exercises with students at school in Xihe Town of Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 26, 2018.









Teacher Ye Shiping (1st L, front) and his wife stay together with students at school in Xihe Town of Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 26, 2018.




