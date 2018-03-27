Chinese parents should pay for their children’s misbehavior

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT









A teenager's bad behavior recently sparked anger online after the fourth grader purposely pushed a pregnant relative, causing her to stumble. "She would have fallen forward onto the ground if I didn't catch her in time," wrote the boy's aunt (also the expectant mother's sister-in-law) on China's question-and-answer website zhihu.com.



The boy's heartless response caused even greater rage. "My mother asked my nephew why he pushed her, and he answered nonchalantly that 'pregnant women on TV always miscarry after falling down, so I pushed her to see whether she will also have a miscarriage,'" the auntie wrote.



Apparently, the boy didn't realize that his stupid curiosity is legally classifiable as an attempted murder. Worse still, after the incident, the boy's family neither punished nor educated him.



After the post caused an online stir, many netizens shared similar experiences with naughty kids. "When I was pregnant, my 10-year-old nephew hit me many times," wrote a netizen named Huanguyou. "But each time I complained to his parents, their response was always like, 'don't be too delicate; it's nothing serious.'"



Frankly, reading such posts and comments makes me feel guilty, as I myself was once an obnoxious child. When I was about 13 years old, I jumped onto my pregnant aunt's lap and punched her stomach.



Similarly, one afternoon, at the age of 8, I forced two playmates to swallow dozens of cod-liver-oil capsules, lying to them that the more they ate, the brighter their eyes would turn. The poor girls were sent to a hospital for gastric lavage.



Though my parents verbally criticized me, they didn't give me any substantial punishment. In other words, I didn't pay for my misbehavior. My father had a very bizarre logic in indulging me. When I was little, he encouraged me to proactively "bully" other kids to avoid being a potential bully victim. "No one will dare to bully you if you are aggressive enough," he always told me.



Under my parents' connivance, I gradually became a "despot" among the children of my neighborhood. I threw my neighbors' shoes onto the roof, punctured the tires of their bicycles, snatched younger kids' popcorn... I was so wicked that many parents in our community told their children to keep away from me.



Years later, I started rethinking my childhood wrongdoings, which I believe were caused by not only my own thoughtlessness but also my parents' unprincipled acquiescence. I would not have become such an aggressive troublemaker without my dad's encouragement under his fascist-like logic.



Growing up in a one-child family, Chinese millennials are overly spoiled because most of our parents never spanked us when we were wrong. Physical punishment is often the best way to educate a child - as I wrote about in a previous article about my dad often beating me with his belt.



Parents are obligated to teach their children the difference between wrong and right. They must let their children know that one can never do just anything he wants without consequences.



Sadly, in today's China, parents are so busy working and making money all day, that they neglect the importance of educating and communicating with their children. As a result, many kids spend more time with doting grandparents, who treat them as little emperors with delicate foods, expensive toys and digital devices to keep them distracted.



Even when these spoiled kids make trouble for others, those indulgent adults rarely punish them. Most of the time they don't mind.



Parenting is never an easy thing. Now with more kids around following China's new two-child policy, I hope that Chinese parents will pay closer attention to cultivating kind and well-behaved citizens rather than raising annoying little brats who will grow up to become potential offenders of our society.



