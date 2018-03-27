Shanghai aims to attract top worldwide talents

Talents are now the most important resource for the development of Shanghai. An official talent conference was held by the municipal government Monday; a new series of policies to attract talents were also released, Shanghai Observer reported.



To accelerate the city's rise as a global scientific and innovative center, talent policies will focus on attracting global talents in key areas including aerospace, bioscience, integrated circuit and computer science.



The authority also set up a new talent selection system that can be applied globally. "We want to attract professionals whose achievements have been recognized by peers on an international scale. The person's skill should be ranked in the top five of his or her nation and should be ranked in the top 20 of his or her industry worldwide," an official said.



The authority will also develop internationally competitive work platforms for top talents. Their work platforms are highly customized and these talents can enjoy freedom in terms of employee recruitment, organization structure and use of funding.





