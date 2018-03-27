The Ritz-Carlton Tianjin 2018 Wedding Fair

The luxurious horse-drawn carriage provided by The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin for wedding ceremonies Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin

An view of The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin at nightfall photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin

With its castle-like façade, The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin is the perfect wedding destination to fulfill the romantic dreams of a royal wedding that every couple hopes for.On April 6, The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin will hold a wedding fair showcasing the most recent trends and their latest wedding theme "Royal Romance," once more living up to the legendary philosophy of dedicated service for weddings in their "castle."Located in an area influenced by British style in Tianjin, The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin, is renowned for its classic European ambiance. The hotel's glamorous 1,050-square-meter pillarless grand ballroom is one of the most prestigious wedding venues in the city, styled by the revered French designer Pierre-Yves Rochon. The ballroom can be divided into five salons, which can be customized to meet the couple's needs.The hotel's castle-like appearance paired with its Royal Romance wedding package has been famed for attracting wide media attention. This time around, the Royal Romance wedding fair will feature a unique horse and carriage procession, rooftop garden wedding ceremony, Rolls Royce wedding car experience and a Western-style dinner, all bound to enchant guests. Wedding dresses, menswear, decorations and themed desserts will also be presented at the event.The Royal Romance wedding package transforms a couple's big day into an unforgettable experience where they will enjoy a uniformed horse-drawn carriage procession on their wedding day around the vibrant area of the hotel, bringing to reality the dream of a royal wedding fit for a prince or princess.For the ceremony, the ballroom will be transformed into a dreamscape that will surpass any couple's desires. The hotel's Rolls Royce will chauffeur the couple directly into the ballroom by taking a high-tech underground lift system, creating a breathtaking and spectacular start to the wedding festivities and an unforgettable moment for the bride and groom.The venue also includes a spacious courtyard on the first floor and a unique roof garden on the third floor for pre-dinner receptions and outdoor wedding ceremonies, which would be ideal for Western-style weddings.At the Royal Romance wedding fair, The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin will partner with luxury brands La Prairie and Cartier. Guests will have the chance to receive a special souvenir from La Prairie and win lucky draw gifts from Cartier.Global Times