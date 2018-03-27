City’s first APM line to start trial operations

Shanghai's first unmanned APM (automated people mover) line, Pujiang, will be on trial operation starting March 31, thepaper.cn reported Tuesday.



The line is located in Minhang district and has six stations. The maximum passenger volume of Pujiang is 726 people. The interval is every 3 minutes and 20 seconds during peak hours on work days; the interval on weekends is every six minutes the entire day. It will bring more convenience to nearby residents who do not live close to any metro station.



Compared with Shanghai's metro lines, the APM line is lighter and has a smaller passenger capacity. Passenger experience will be similar to riding a bus. Pujiang line is above ground and has big windows to enjoy the view along the way.





