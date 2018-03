On this day in 1968, Yuri Gagarin, first human in space, died at 34 after his jet crashed during routine training near Moscow. Watch man's first trip to space in 1961 in this video.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/3/27 18:46:52

