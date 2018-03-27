Picking the best

A woman sits among tens of thousands of tomatoes in a tomato farm in Dhunat Upazila, Bangladesh on Tuesday. In Bangladesh, tomato farming is gradually gaining popularity because the plant is now considered a cash crop thanks to its high yields. The area for tomato cultivation in the country spans across about 13,066 hectares of land, which, on average, enables the production of 74 billion tons of the plant, according to a statement published on industry website banglapedia.org in December. Photo: IC



