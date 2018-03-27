China Ethnic Song & Dance Ensemble announces national tour

The China Ethnic Song & Dance Ensemble, one of China's national art troupes, announced its plans for a tour of the country's rural and mountainous areas and outlying border provinces, regions where many ethnic minorities reside, at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.



According to Huang Yaoping, the troupe's Party chief, the tour will include performances aimed at rural audiences in provinces such as Yunnan, Liaoning and Jilin as well as dozens of shows as part of the national Fine Arts Entering Campus project for students in these regions.



The Fine Arts Entering Campus project aims to educate students about the fine arts and other art forms by bringing performances to schools. The project involves a number of national troupes as well as local troupes.





