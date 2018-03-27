‘Spit out window’ sign on city bus sparks outcry

A bus driver in Jiangxi Province was in hot water for posting a sign persuading passengers to not spit on his floor and instead out the window.



The sign apparently had passengers foaming at the mouth on Tuesday, who complained it tried to address the problem using other uncivilized behavior, local media reported.



"Care for hygiene, prevent the spread of flu, please spit out of the window," read the sign on the Route 176 bus in the provincial capital of Nanchang.



"The sign is a bad example for children and young students," a passenger only identified as "Jiajia" told media.



A bus company administrator said the driver hung the sign with the sole intent of keeping the bus floor free of saliva.



The sign was removed on Wednesday.



The Paper

