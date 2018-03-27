Not rude, just French: fired waiter claims discrimination

A French waiter fired for being "aggressive, rude and disrespectful" says his behavior wasn't out of line - he's simply, well, French.



Guillaume Rey, who worked at a Vancouver, Canada restaurant, filed a complaint with British Columbia's Human Rights Tribunal against his former employer, claiming "discrimination against my culture."



The restaurant, operated by Cara Operations, accused Rey of violating its code of conduct and said he persisted in his behavior despite verbal and written performance reviews.



In alleging discrimination Rey said French culture just "tends to be more direct and expressive."



He owes his sacking to his "direct, honest and professional personality," which he acquired while training in France's hospitality industry.



The restaurant and its parent company had attempted to dismiss the complaint but tribunal member Devyn Cousineau denied that application, clearing the path for a yet unscheduled hearing.



AFP

