Opera troupes brought to school campuses for culture promotion in north China

A Bangzi opera performer helps students of Renqiu Second Experimental Primary School with their stage makeup in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, March 27, 2018. Cangzhou's professional opera troupes are encouraged to bring various opera-related events into school campuses as part of an on-going culture promotion campaign supported by the local government. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

