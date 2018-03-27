China, Myanmar share views on bilateral trade, investment

Business communities of China and Myanmar exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in trade and investment in Myanmar's Yangon on Monday.
Xie Guoxiang, the economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, said China's investment in Myanmar has become a great boost for Myanmar's socio-economic development.
Bilateral trade between the two countries has reached $13.54 billion so far, according to figures from China's Ministry of Commerce
, he said.
China has become Myanmar's biggest trading partner, taking up 40 percent of the country's total trade since the 2016-2017 fiscal year, U Zaw Min Win, chairman of the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said.
Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang pledged that China will join hands with Myanmar in the country's economic transition as well as in the ongoing peace process of the Myanmar government.
About 200 entrepreneurs from different sectors of the two countries attended the event.