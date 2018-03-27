China meets carbon target

China met its 2020 carbon intensity target three years ahead of schedule last year, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing Xie Zhenhua, the country's top climate official.



China cut its 2005 carbon intensity level, or the amount of climate-warming carbon dioxide it produces per unit of economic growth, by 46 percent by the end of 2017, Xie told a forum in Shanghai on Tuesday.



Carbon intensity fell 5.1 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year, Xinhua reported, suggesting that China's war on pollution also helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions.