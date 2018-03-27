Figuratively Speaking

$49.1 billion



China's services trade deficit for the January-February period, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed on Tuesday.



150 billion yuan



The planned core value of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector in South China's Guangdong Province by 2025, domestic business news site 21jingji.com reported, citing the province's AI development planning.



$3.4 billion



The total value of properties Chinese companies bought in New York City in 2017, down 54 percent year-on-year, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield on Tuesday.



623 yuan/ton



The level of the benchmark Qinhuangdao coal price in the week ended on Monday, down 2 percent week-on-week and the lowest since August 2017, industry news site ccoalnews.com reported.

