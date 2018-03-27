China steel industry adds voice to import concerns after EU probe

China's steel industry on Tuesday urged the government to ensure any increase in steel products seeking a market in the wake of US tariffs did not affect the domestic industry, following the announcement of an EU import probe.
The comments by the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) came after the EU initiated a probe on Monday into imported steel in response to recently announced US tariffs, worried that steel manufacturers subject to the tariffs might divert their products to Europe.
The US tariffs, of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, came into force last Friday.
The CISA said the EU investigation would complicate the response to the US tariffs and add uncertainty to the global steel market.
"We appeal to the Chinese government to take relevant measures if necessary and strictly prevent the surge of imports from affecting the Chinese market," it added.
The Ministry of Commerce
said on Monday that China is willing to strengthen communications and coordination with EU to cope with chaos caused by the US tariffs, adding that protectionist measures would only make the situation worse.