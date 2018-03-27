Evernote theory on knowledge patterns

Young people's understanding of knowledge has changed, and their demand for knowledge emphasizes things that are "interesting and creative," Raymond Tang, CEO of Yinxiang Biji (Evernote China), said at a recent forum.



According to Tang, taking games as an analogy, the significance of knowledge management to people has shifted from collecting weapons to fight into pleasures and infinite possibilities.



The company decided to not only help users efficiently store and manage high-value information, but also to know and improve themselves, devoting themselves to the things that they really have a passion for.

