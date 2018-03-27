SF approved to fly drones

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/27 21:58:40
Chinese delivery service company SF Express Co said on Tuesday that it obtained a license from the Civil Aviation Administration of China for drone delivery service.
SF said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that this is the first drone delivery license granted in China, which shows that drone delivery services are legal.
The company has been testing drone deliveries since June 2017, and with the license, it can commercialize the service.