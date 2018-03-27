OPPO flash sales in India

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO, which has lost ground to Xiaomi in the Indian market, is looking to follow its Chinese rival's marketing playbook with plans to hold its first online flash sale in the country early next week.



OPPO, which launched a new flagship smartphone on Monday in India - its biggest market outside China - plans to hold an online flash sale for the device on April 2.



Similar marketing tactics help lift Xiaomi to be the No.1 smartphone seller in India in the final quarter of 2017, a position that Samsung Electronics Co had held for years.



"We are learning from other brands," Will Yang, OPPO's brand director in India, told Reuters on Monday on the sidelines of the F7 smartphone launch event in Mumbai.



The new OPPO F7, priced at 21,990 Indian rupees ($339) for the 64 GB variant, will be sold via the flash sale on Flipkart.

