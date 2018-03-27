Senior citizens surveyed in Beijing for better services

A community in Beijing conducted a survey on overseas Chinese who have returned to provide better services to the group, especially senior citizens with no relatives, a community officer said Tuesday.



The survey was conducted among returned overseas Chinese, family members of overseas Chinese, Chinese overseas students and returned Chinese overseas students living in the Daxiyang community, or Atlantic Community, in Beijing's Chaoyang district, said a staff member working at the community.



"The community conducts such surveys every year. It's a voluntary survey and nobody knocks on doors," Qin Xiwen, a Beijing girl who lives in the community, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



The survey involves mainly long-term residents living in the Atlantic Community. People who are temporarily working overseas on business are exempted from the survey.



"The survey aims to study the general situation of returned overseas Chinese to provide better services to them in future," said a community staffer at the business district of Wangjing, which administers the community.



For example, a get-together could be organized every year, especially for senior citizens and those living alone, said the staffer.



According to the staffer, a lot of residential communities in Wangjing have collected complete information about returned overseas Chinese, but some newer communities do not yet have comprehensive information.