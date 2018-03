This AFP TV video frame grab shows a photo of Mireille Knoll, surrounded by heart-shaped cutouts and a police notice on the door of her apartment in Paris on Tuesday after she was found dead in her apartment on Friday by firefighters called to extinguish a blaze.Two people have been charged with the murder of Mireille, who was stabbed and then set alight in a crime being treated as anti-Semitic, a judicial source said. Photo: AFP