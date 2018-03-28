NASA postpones next giant space telescope launch to 2020 at earliest

The launch of NASA's next giant space telescope has been delayed until at least May 2020, the US space agency said Tuesday, in the latest setback for the much-anticipated project.



The James Webb Space Telescope - which NASA has long expected to replace the fabled Hubble - was initially meant to go into service this year but has faced multiple hitches.



The Webb telescope will be the most powerful ever built - about 100 times more sensitive than Hubble - and is to be deployed on a mission to give astronomers an unprecedented glimpse at the first galaxies that formed in the early universe.



The highly-anticipated equipment "currently is undergoing final integration and test phases that will require more time to ensure a successful mission," NASA said in a statement.



"Webb's previously revised 2019 launch window now is targeted for approximately May 2020."



NASA said that once a new launch date was finalized, it would "provide a cost estimate that may exceed the projected $8 billion development cost."



Acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot called the Webb project "the highest priority project for the agency's Science Mission Directorate, and the largest international space science project in US history."



The project, a joint endeavor with the European and Canadian space agencies, has already drawn scrutiny from lawmakers for its ballooning costs, given that its initial estimated budget was $3.5 billion.



An independent review board will assess the mission and report back later this year on what needs to be done - and likely how much it will cost.



"Considering the investment NASA and our international partners have made, we want to proceed systematically through these last tests, with the additional time necessary, to be ready for a May 2020 launch," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate.



The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will weigh about 6,100 kilograms. JWST's main mirror will be 6.5 meters in diameter, three times as large as Hubble's.





