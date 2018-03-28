Indigenous tongues have one source in Australia

All indigenous languages in Australia descend from a single common tongue, a study revealed Wednesday in findings that shed new light on the country's cultural history.



More than 250 languages were spoken at the time of British settlement in 1788 and after three years investigating their origins, researchers said they had finally proven a long-held theory that they all derive from so-called Proto-Australian.



The existence of a common parent language gives further weight to the idea that all Aboriginal Australians descend from a single group that landed on the continent at least 65,000 years ago, and spread out over the following millenia, becoming ethnically and linguistically distinct.



The project used a standard method in historical linguistics to establish whether similarity between languages was due to inheritance from a common ancestor, as opposed to transfer from one language to another through human contact.



Western Sydney University chief investigator Robert Mailhammer said the findings repeatedly revealed similarities between languages that were not in contact.



"We discovered that the sounds of words we compared showed recurrent systematic differences and similarities across a set of languages that are spread out in a geographically discontinuous way," he said.



"This makes it very unlikely that they are the result of chance or language contact."



"This raises more questions around how the languages spread and how the linguistic findings connect to the genetic findings," he said.





