Samsung chip production project

South Korea-based Samsung Electronics Co began work on the second phase of its memory chip project in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Wednesday.



The company has been investing in the project in the city since 2012, with total investment of $10 billion for the first phase of the project, the company said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Wednesday. To meet demand for high-end NAND chip, it decided last year to expand its production.



China is one the largest consumers of memory chip, according to the statement. The country is also home to many companies in the telecommunication and information technology industries. Samsung's further investment in the Xi'an plant will help boost local economic growth, as well as industrial upgrading.

