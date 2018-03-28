NXP sells China JV stake

US chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV, the target of a $44 billion takeover by Qualcomm Inc that is awaiting approval by Chinese anti-monopoly regulators, has sold its stake in a Chinese chip-design joint venture, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
NXP sold its 40 percent stake in Suzhou ASEN Semiconductors Co to Taiwan-based venture partner Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc for $127 million, according to a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
The sale may help ease competition concerns by lowering NXP's exposure to the Chinese market as the country's Ministry of Commerce
considers Qualcomm's takeover bid.
Qualcomm has received approval from the other eight of the nine required regulators to finalize its acquisition.