Zimbabwe electricity expansion

A Zimbabwean minister on Tuesday lauded Sinohydro, China's hydropower engineering and construction company, for funding the expansion of Kariba South hydropower station by 300 megawatts (MW).



Speaking in Kariba ahead of the commissioning of the expansion project, Zimbabwe's Energy Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said the additional power will help reduce the country's power import bill.



Sinohydro carried out the expansion of the Kariba power plant by adding two 150 MW units from 2014 at a cost of $535 million. The first unit was completed and started feeding into the national grid in December 2017. The test run for the second unit was completed two weeks ago.



The expansion project has lifted the plant's capacity to 1,050 MW, making it the largest power plant in the country.

