Volvo’s Lynk cars for Europe

The new car brand Lynk & Co, partly owned by Volvo Cars and Zhejiang Geely Holding, confirmed Monday that Volvo's factory in Ghent, Belgium will make cars for the brand from 2019.



The Lynk brand was launched as a new volume brand by Zhejiang Geely, the owner of Volvo Cars, in 2015.



The production of Lynk & Co's 01 model for Europe will share the same production line as the Volvo XC40, Lynk & Co said in a statement.



Volvo Cars acquired a 30 percent stake in Lynk & Co in 2017. Geely Auto owns 50 percent and Zhejiang Geely Holding owns 20 percent in Lynk & Co.



The Ghent plant employs about 5,000 workers.





