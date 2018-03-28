World Cup hopefuls Spain crush Argentina

Spain's Isco (No.22) celebrates his goal against Argentina during their friendly match on Tuesday at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Photo: VCG

Isco scored a hat trick as Spain hammered an Argentina side without Lionel Messi 6-1 in a friendly on Tuesday, while Brazil defeated Germany 1-0 in their first meeting since the 2014 World Cup.Gareth Southgate's England were denied victory over Italy at Wembley after the visitors were awarded a disputed late penalty in a 1-1 draw following consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR).Spain underlined their status as chief contenders at this year's World Cup in Russia as they extended their unbeaten run under Julen Lopetegui to 18 matches in sensational fashion in Madrid.Diego Costa bravely forced home Spain's opening goal on 12 minutes and Isco doubled the lead before Nicolas Otamendi halved the deficit prior to halftime.The absence of Messi, left out of the squad by Jorge Sampaoli despite the coach insisting Monday that his star striker was fit, was telling as Spain dominated the South Americans in the second half.Isco bagged his second on 52 minutes and Thiago Alcantara swiftly added another for the hosts before substitute Iago Aspas struck after latching onto a long downfield pass from ­David de Gea.The mauling was complete when Isco sealed his treble on 74 minutes, capping a starring performance.Manchester City striker ­Gabriel Jesus powered in a first-half header in Berlin as Brazil gained a measure of revenge for the 7-1 demolition by Joachim Loew's side in the 2014 World Cup semifinals.The result ended Germany's unbeaten run of 22 matches dating back to their semifinal defeat by hosts France at Euro 2016 "It was a matter of pride, after all that has been written and said," said Brazil defender Thiago Silva.In the absence of injured striker Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy fired England ahead against ­Italy on 26 minutes after Jesse Lingard's quick thinking set up the Leicester man to blast ­beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma.But England were unable to pad their advantage and conceded for the first time in six matches as Lorenzo Insigne converted an 87th-minute spot kick, controversially given via the help of VAR after James Tarkowski trod on the foot of Federico Chiesa.