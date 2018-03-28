Ex-Catalan minister to fight extradition to Spain, citing trial bias

Catalan academic Clara Ponsati, who is wanted in Spain on charges of rebellion for her role in Catalonia's independence campaign, handed herself in at a Scottish police station on Wednesday saying she was the object of political persecution.
Ponsati, a former Catalan education minister who is currently a professor at Scotland's prestigious University of St Andrews, is fighting extradition because she believes she will not get a fair trial in Spain.
She will seek bail and a full hearing for charges which also include one of misuse of public funds in the organization of a referendum on Catalan independence
in October 2017 which was deemed illegal under Spanish law.
"Clara remains defiant, resolute and is determined to fight back," her lawyer Aamer Anwar said when the two arrived at the police station.
They were greeted by supporters waving the "estelada" Catalan independence flag.
A Scottish court will decide later on Wednesday whether to grant her bail.