Remains of 20 Chinese soldiers who fought in Korean War return to China

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea, Qiu Guohong, places a Chinese national flag over a casket containing the remains of a Chinese soldier during the hand over ceremony held at the International Airport of Incheon in South Korea on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

South Korea on Wednesday returned to China the remains of 20 soldiers of Chinese People's Volunteer Army killed in the Korean War (1950-53).Two Chinese fighter jets escorted a plane carrying the remains and the belongings of the fallen soldiers. They landed at an airport in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province at around 11:20 am.A ceremony was held at the Shenyang airport to welcome back the remains.More than 200 representatives from the Ministry of Civil Affairs , the Liaoning provincial government and the military attended the ceremony.The remains will be buried in a "martyrs' park" in Shenyang, along with the remains of 569 soldiers turned over by South Korea between 2014 and 2017.The Chinese People's Volunteer Army fought side by side with the North Korea n Army in the Korean War against the South Korean army and US-led UN forces.Tens of thousands of Chinese soldiers died on the Korean Peninsula during the war, which ended in a truce in 1953.