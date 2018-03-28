Remains of 20 Chinese soldiers who fought in Korean War return to China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/28 23:53:42

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea, Qiu Guohong, places a Chinese national flag over a casket containing the remains of a Chinese soldier during the hand over ceremony held at the International Airport of Incheon in South Korea on Wednesday. Photo: AFP





South Korea on Wednesday returned to China the remains of 20 soldiers of Chinese People's Volunteer Army killed in the Korean War (1950-53).

Two Chinese fighter jets escorted a plane carrying the remains and the belongings of the fallen soldiers. They landed at an airport in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province at around 11:20 am.

A ceremony was held at the Shenyang airport to welcome back the remains.

More than 200 representatives from the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Liaoning provincial government and the military attended the ceremony.

The remains will be buried in a "martyrs' park" in Shenyang, along with the remains of 569 soldiers turned over by South Korea between 2014 and 2017.

The Chinese People's Volunteer Army fought side by side with the North Korean Army in the Korean War against the South Korean army and US-led UN forces.

Tens of thousands of Chinese soldiers died on the Korean Peninsula during the war, which ended in a truce in 1953.



