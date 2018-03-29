Iraqi parties agree on UN-sponsored electoral charter of ethics

Under the UN sponsorship, representatives of Iraqi political coalitions and parties agreed Wednesday on the draft of the charter of electoral ethics that would govern the legislative elections scheduled for May 12.



A statement by the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said that the 24-clause charter calls for honest, free competition and equal opportunities for all candidates who will compete in the elections to ensure the success and integrity of the electoral process.



Jan Kubis, the UN envoy to Iraq and the UNAMI chief, told a news conference after the signing ceremony that "it is a real step that enhances the value of victory over Daesh (Islamic State group), and it is a strong message to the people of Iraq to go to elections."



"The Iraqi people want fair and democratic elections from you," Kubis told reporters, addressing the politicians and political parties. "The Iraqi people expect you to abide by the electoral charter of ethics."



"Let us give this step the real value because it is a real step forward to complete the democratic process and restore Iraq's role in the region," Kubis said.



A copy of the charter released by Iraqi media showed that among the 24 clauses, the charter condemns the use of sectarian or ethnic rhetoric, rejects violence and bans the intimidation of voters during elections.



It also called on the candidates and political blocs not to interfere in the activities of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), in addition to support the international efforts to monitor the electoral process.



In addition, the charter said that following the elections, all signatories should accept the results of the polls and the peaceful transition of power to facilitate the immediate formation of a new government in line with the Iraqi Constitution.



The Iraqi parliamentary elections is scheduled to be held on May 12. According to the timing set by the IHEC, the electoral campaign of the candidates will be launched on April 10 until May 10.



Iraq's previous general election was held on April 30, 2014, when Iraqis elected 328 lawmakers for the parliament, which in turn elected Abadi to form an inclusive government from the Shiite alliance, Kurds and Sunnis.

