Top political advisor calls for improved work of CPPCC special committees

Wang Yang, chairman of the 13th National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at a meeting attended by leading officials of the special committees of the CPPCC National Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday underscored the importance of the special committees of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, urging them to perform their fundamental functions in CPPCC work.Wang, chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks at a meeting attended by leading officials of the special committees.Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the special committees should give full play to their function of conducting in-depth research and investigation on specific topics, providing suggestions, and serving as a platform for consultative democracy."The optimization of the functions and structure of the special committees was part of the CPC Central Committee's plan on deepening reform of Party and state institutions, which laid a foundation for the special committees to improve their work," Wang said.Wang called on the special committees to conduct more flexible and frequent political consultative work.The 13th CPPCC National Committee has 10 special committees, covering areas such as proposals, the economy, agriculture, as well as social, legal, ethnic, religious and foreign affairs.