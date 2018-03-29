About 40 warships to take part in naval parade in Russia's St. Petersburg

This year, over 40 warships, 25 aircraft, and more than 4,000 servicemen will take part in the Main Naval Parade in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.



"This year it is planned that the parade will involve 41 combat ships, including 18 of the newest. One of them is the Uragan small missile ship, whose construction was completed in 2018. In addition, 25 aircraft and over 4,000 servicemen will be involved," Shoigu said.



The parade aims to revive the country's maritime traditions, show the strength of the Russian navy, its readiness to perform a wide range of tasks in any area of the world's ocean, TASS reported, citing Shoigu.



The event will be held on July 30 -- the Day of the Russian Navy.



Last summer, the first Main Naval Parade was organized at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the parade is now to be held on an annual basis, Shoigu indicated.

