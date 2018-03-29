Iran calls for withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan

An Iranian deputy foreign minister said that the withdrawal of foreign forces will help restore peace to Afghanistan, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.



Abbas Araqchi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, rejected the effectiveness of any military approach to security issue in the country.



Military approaches have failed in Afghanistan in the past and so will be the case in the future, he said.



The ongoing conflicts in Afghanistan are the outcome of foreign military forces' presence in the South Asian country, he stressed.



The Iranian official added that the withdrawal of the foreign troops from Afghanistan would be "a prelude to peace" in the country.

