Moscow warns of retaliation to expulsion of Russian diplomats in Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned the expulsion of Russian diplomats by Ukraine over an ex-spy poisoning case, saying that Moscow will certainly respond with harsh retaliation.



It said in a statement that the Ukrainian government took a "thoughtless" stance in the incident.



"It should also be noted that Kiev has orchestrated its moves in unison with Western nations, including France and Germany, which is creating a negative backdrop for talks on the Ukrainian settlement, including in the Normandy format," the ministry said.



It warned that Kiev's unfriendly step would be followed by a fitting and painful response from Moscow.



Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced Monday that Ukraine had decided to expel 13 Russian diplomats due to the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal in Britain.

