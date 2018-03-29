Sudanese president extends ceasefire at conflict areas for three months

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday issued a decree to extend the ceasefire in all conflict zones for three months, official SUNA news agency reported.



"Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir issued a Republican Decree Wednesday, extending the declared ceasefire until June 30, 2018," the report said.



For the past few years, the Sudanese government and the armed opposition have kept on renewing the ceasefire at the conflict zones.



In June 2016, al-Bashir declared the first ceasefire for four months to avail the opportunity for the rebel movements to join the national dialogue and then the ceasefire has been extended for many times.



The Sudanese government has been fighting the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector in South Kordofan and Blue Nile areas since 2011.



Many rounds of peace talks held in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa failed to end the conflict.



The Sudanese government has also been fighting armed groups in the Darfur region since 2003.

