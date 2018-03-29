Brazilian President Temer condemns attack on Lula's convoy

Brazil's President Michel Temer on Wednesday condemned the attack Tuesday on a convoy of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on a highway in the southern state of Parana, with two buses being hit by bullets although nobody was hurt.



"It is a shame that this happened because it creates a climate of instability in the country, of a lack of peace, which is crucial at the current time," he said in a radio interview with the press.



According to the president, the "rabid sentiment" which has taken hold in the country is very dangerous to democracy.



On Wednesday, Lula released a video on social networks, which denounced the attack as intimidation to get him not to run for president.



In his message, the former president said he had participated closely in every Brazilian presidential election since 1989 and had never seen such a level of violence.



Temer also condemned the threats received by justices on the Supreme Court (STF), including Edson Fachin, the rapporteur of Operation Lava Jato, whose security has been reinforced.

