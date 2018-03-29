Peacekeeping missions must respect sovereignty of host countries: Chinese envoy

A Chinese envoy said Wednesday that United Nations peacekeeping missions must strictly adhere to UN Charter principles and fully respect the sovereignty of host countries.



"Member states and the Secretariat must adapt peacekeeping operations to changing situations on the ground," said Ma Zhaoxu, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, at the "Collective Action to Improve UN Peacekeeping Operations" open debate of the UN Security Council.



"Secretariat support for peacekeeping must be enhanced, with priority given to troop security," he said.



"It was imperative to enhance the capacity of troop-contributing countries, particularly developing countries, and to reinforce partnerships with regional organizations," he added.



Emphasizing that China was the second largest troop-contributing country among Security Council members, and the second largest contributor to the peacekeeping budget, he said China had established an 8,000-strong peacekeeping standby force, and had deployed its first helicopters to a mission in Africa.



The debate was chaired by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte. The objective of the debate was to discuss ways to improve engagement of all actors in support of UN peacekeeping operations.

