Trump replaces veteran affairs chief with White House physician

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that White House doctor Ronny Jackson will replace embattled David Shulkin to be the next Veteran Affairs (VA) secretary.



A rear admiral of the US Navy, Jackson has served as the White House physician since the George W. Bush administration, and has monitored Trump's health since he took office.



"Admiral Jackson is highly trained and qualified and as a service member himself, he has seen firsthand the tremendous sacrifice our veterans make and has a deep appreciation for the debt our great country owes them," Trump said in a statement.



Trump also said that he appreciates the work of Shulkin, including his effort to help pass the VA Accountability Act.



"He has been a great supporter of veterans across the country and I am grateful for his service," the president said of Shulkin, who has come under scrutiny after a February report from VA's inspector general office concluded that his European trip last July amounts to a "misuse of VA resources."



Robert Wilkie, an undersecretary at the Department of Defense, will serve as the acting VA secretary, according to Trump.

